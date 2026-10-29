Last season, Hansi Flick made a public admission: Barcelona needed leaders capable of taking responsibility in difficult times. This season, Raphinha has shouldered much of that burden while also wearing the captain's armband.

One other player carries real weight in the dressing room without the armband. According to Marca, that man is Rodri.

The Madrid-born midfielder arrived last summer and settled quickly. His impact was immediate. He won over the stands from his very first appearance, and his character and experience earned him considerable influence among his teammates.

Yesterday brought the latest proof. Stung by back-to-back defeats to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Rodri joined Raphinha and the rest of the team's leaders in organising a squad lunch to strengthen team spirit. The gesture said everything about his standing.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 ALA

Barcelona looked to have their midfield sorted last summer. Then the chance to sign Rodri appeared, and the club wasted no time weighing it up. Two reasons drove the decision. First, they could land one of the best midfielders in the world. Second, they saw a player who could bring experience, character and leadership to a dressing room packed with youngsters.

Signing him was a gamble that reached beyond football. His glittering record and his personality looked like the ideal fit for a young side crying out for a role model through good times and bad. He has delivered on every count.

Off the pitch, the Camp Nou crowd embraced him from day one, back at the Joan Gamper Trophy. On it, he is a key, indispensable figure in Flick's starting line-up.