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Loai Mohamed

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A brief comment then deletion: Barcelona raises questions by ignoring Messi's retirement

L. Messi
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United
Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer
Argentina
Spain
US

Why did Barça not react to their legend's decision?

Barcelona's response to Lionel Messi's retirement from international football has sparked widespread controversy. The Catalan club settled for a brief comment on their legend's post, then deleted it, while other major clubs rushed to praise the Argentine's legacy.

Messi called time on his international career on Monday, drawing huge attention across the sporting world as one of the greatest players in football history. Yet Barcelona, the club where he spent most of his career, failed to mark the moment as many had expected.

The world celebrates Messi while Barcelona stays silent

Within hours of the announcement, Paris Saint-Germain, who signed Messi for just two seasons, published a message praising how the Inter Miami star had changed the game.

Clubs with no direct link to Messi's career joined in too. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Augsburg all lined up to honour him and celebrate the moment.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

It didn't stop at football. Even official accounts in America's professional basketball league reacted, a sign of just how big the occasion was for sport as a whole.

Barcelona offered nothing similar on their official channels. This despite Messi spending most of his professional career at the club, helping build their standing among Europe's elite, winning countless titles and creating unforgettable moments for fans around the world.

Barcelona settle for a comment, then delete it!

The club weren't entirely absent at first. Their account left a short comment on the Instagram post in which Messi announced his international retirement.

Barcelona's account wrote in its comment: "You gave everything you had until your last breath. Your country and the entire city of Barcelona are proud of the legacy you left."

Then came the surprise. The club deleted the comment soon after, ramping up the criticism of their stance towards the player.

Many read the move as a deliberate position and a harsh message to Messi, especially at a moment when his former club was expected to deliver an emotional tribute befitting his standing.

Messi wore the Barcelona shirt from 2005 until 2021, winning numerous domestic and European titles along the way. He left when his final contract expired to join Paris Saint-Germain.

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