A bombshell in Riyadh: Inzaghi sets a date for his departure from Al-Hilal!

Simone Inzaghi will walk away from Al-Hilal when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to the Italian press. The decision lands as a heavy blow to the Capital Club's management, who had hoped to build their project around him for years to come.

The coach arrived in Riyadh in the summer of 2025, just days after Inter's defeat in the Champions League final, ready to open a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.

His time at Al-Hilal mixed triumph with heartbreak. Inzaghi lifted the King's Cup last season, but surrendered the league title on the final day to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, a collapse that still haunts the club's supporters.

Al-Hilal went 47 games unbeaten under the Italian, a historic run that only ended last September when Neom brought it crashing down.

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Prominent Italian journalist Nicolò Schira reports that the former Inter and Lazio boss will not extend a deal that runs until next June, worth around 26 million euros a year and ranking among the biggest salaries in coaching.

Expect his exit to spark feverish talk of a return to Serie A, where he won the Scudetto, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups with Inter, and reached the Champions League final twice.

Reports last October linked him with Juventus and Napoli, with interest from the Premier League thrown into the mix. That makes his next destination one of the hottest files in the European coaching market.