A bad memory for the English side: referee announced for Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain clash

Paris Saint-Germain top the Champions League standings after their emphatic 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava, but they will face a far tougher opponent next Wednesday.

The European champions travel to England to take on Manchester City in a highly anticipated European heavyweight clash.

A German will take the whistle. UEFA have appointed Sven Jablonski for this second-round Champions League fixture, with compatriots Eduard Beitinger and Christian Dietz as his assistants.

Jablonski has never officiated a Paris Saint-Germain match in the Champions League before.

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

He does know Manchester City, though. The German was in the middle for their away defeat to Bodo/Glimt (1-3) in last season's group stage.

French supporters have also seen him at work this season. Jablonski took charge of the first leg of the Champions League qualifying play-off between Fenerbahce and Olympique Lyonnais (1-1).