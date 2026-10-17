Barcelona have made an exceptional start to the season, bullying their rivals with attacking firepower and the brilliance of their stars. Now comes the real test. A packed week of major fixtures could reveal just how capable the Catalan side are of maintaining their form at home and in Europe.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", Barcelona have scored 43 goals in their first 10 matches across all competitions. Raphinha has netted 14 goals in 8 matches, while Lamine Yamal has scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 10 matches.

The run begins with Real Betis today, Saturday, before the eagerly awaited clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Tuesday, then the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday 25 October.

Betis sit third in La Liga after a strong start both domestically and in Europe, which makes this an important test. The result also shapes the title race heading into the Clasico, with Real Madrid trailing by 6 points according to the report.

Then there's the Parc des Princes. Two sides performing at a high level, a competition that carries its own weight, and a desire on both sides to assert European prestige.

Opponents aren't the only problem. Handling the pressure of fixtures and distributing playing minutes will be decisive in avoiding fatigue and keeping the players fit through this congested period.

On the fitness front, the picture looks relatively reassuring. Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha have returned to group training, while Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are absent.

Raphinha still needs careful handling after the recent injuries he suffered during his time with the Brazil national team. Coach Hansi Flick said he is aware of the player's desire to start, but he stressed the need for a gradual approach to his return, given the heavy schedule of matches ahead.

Yamal's workload worries the coaching staff too. He has played 851 minutes since the start of the season, more than any other Barcelona player, ahead of Joan Garcia. Pedri has played 666 minutes.

Flick does not appear overly worried, insisting that Yamal is enjoying his football. At the same time, he stressed the importance of managing his minutes wisely.

Caught between the ambition of continuing to win and the pressure of major fixtures, Barcelona enter a week that could shape the next phase of their season. Three tests in quick succession, three chances to prove they can keep sparkling against heavyweight opponents.