62-cap Netherlands international comes under fire after disastrous night in the Champions League

Dutch defender Nathan Aké has come under fire in the British and Turkish media for his part in Fenerbahçe's 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

After drawing 1-1 with AS Roma in the first round of the Champions League, Fenerbahçe went to Birmingham seeking their first win of the season in the competition.

By half-time, that win already looked almost impossible. Johan Manzambi made it 1-0 in the 12th minute before Nicolas Jackson struck twice in the first half.

Aké was particularly at fault for the second and third goals. The British Daily Mail was scathing about the former Manchester City and Chelsea player. Former City goalkeeper Ederson also came in for criticism.

"Ederson and Ake would never have won so many trophies if they had played like that at City. The Brazilian goalkeeper looked extremely wooden as Jackson shot. Aké was even worse. He made almost no effort to stop Jackson’s shot and, like the rest of the team, seemed to have little appetite for most of the match."

In Turkey, the 62-cap Netherlands international fared no better. "Huge gaps opened up between Skriniar and Aké, and between Aké and Archie Brown. Add to that the distance between the defence and midfield, and the team became stretched and fell apart between the lines," according to columnist Yeni Safak. Most Turkish newspapers gave him a 5 for his performance.