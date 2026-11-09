Brilliance met emerging names in the tenth round of the Joy Elite League Under-21, throwing up a group of talents worth following. Across the weekend, a number of players produced standout performances for their clubs, whether through decisive goals, individual skill, or influential defensive work.

The race for top spot is heating up between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, and that only adds to the tournament's value as a stage for young talents desperate to prove themselves and catch the eye of the technical staff. The matches draw a bigger following too, broadcast free of charge on the "STC TV" platform after registering with an email address or phone number.

Sultan Al-Shuja: a Hilal talent who continues to shine

Sultan Al-Shuja kept up his impressive displays in the Al-Hilal shirt, scoring his second goal in the Joy League against Damac. He threatens danger whether drifting out wide or driving into the heart of the pitch.

One of Al-Hilal's leading scorers in the Under-18 category last season, Al-Shuja boasts a sharp goalscoring instinct. He reacts quickly and feeds off rebounds, as he did against Al-Fateh, or bursts through defences, which he showed with his goal against Damac. He celebrated that one in the style of Colombian Jhon Duran, the former Al-Nassr striker.

Adnan Al-Bishri: a world-class goal in the Al-Ittihad shirt

Ammar Al-Ghamdi returned to scoring and goalkeeper Abdullah Falatah caught the eye, yet it was Adnan Al-Bishri who stole the spotlight during Al-Ittihad's 4-0 win over Al-Ansar. His strike was a thing of beauty: a powerful effort from outside the box that caught the keeper off guard and nestled into the left corner.

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Al-Bishri, who moved to Al-Ittihad from Al-Ahli in the summer of 2025, now has two goals in the competition. He opened his account in the third round, adding his name to Al-Ameed's list of scorers and underlining the variety of attacking options within the leading side.

Naif Al-Shuwairikh: an exceptional save that protects Al-Nassr

Naif Al-Shuwairikh did not get on the scoresheet in Al-Nassr's draw with Al-Riyadh, but he produced one of the defensive moments of the tenth round. Two crucial interventions spared his team defeat.

Recently transferred from Al-Hilal, the Al-Nassr defender cleared a ball from Batal Al-Harthi off the goal line, then stopped a dangerous shot inside the box in the second half. Al-Shuwairikh began his journey with the Yellows last October, and this was a positive sign of his ability to shore up the back line.

Ziyad Aba: a brace that reignites the scorers' race

Ziyad Aba seized on the clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Ittifaq to rediscover his spark, scoring twice in a 2-0 win. He has a real attacking edge, especially when bursting in off the right flank and pouncing on half-chances.

Aba was challenging for top spot in the scoring charts early in the season before his rate dipped. Back with a bang in the tenth round, he raised his tally to 6 goals, cutting the gap to teammate and leading scorer Musa Adam to just 3, and reigniting the race within the Al-Ahli camp.

Ghali Al-Shammari: a hat-trick that leads him to the front of the scene

Ghali Al-Shammari was the standout star of the tenth round. He led Neom to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Al-Watan with three goals, putting him among the hat-trick scorers in this edition of the Joy Elite League.

Clever movement off the ball and a knack for beating the offside trap marked out Al-Shammari's display, along with sharp positioning inside the box and an eye for the spaces between defenders. His goals came with both foot and head, a complete attacking showing that confirmed him as one of the most eye-catching names of the round.

He joins a list of hat-trick scorers this season that includes Mohammed Al-Issa of Al-Ittifaq, Jefferson Ramos of Al-Fateh, Ammar Al-Ghamdi of Al-Ittihad, Daniel Al-Habib of Al-Feiha, and Ziyad Aba of Al-Ahli. It all points to the wealth of attacking talent on show in the competition.