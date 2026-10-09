Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has named his squad for Saturday's trip to Villarreal in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

The Portuguese must do without Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy, all sidelined through injury, while Dean Huijsen serves a suspension. There was better news in midfield, where Fede Valverde returns to the fold.

Real sit fourth in La Liga on 15 points, adrift of leaders Barcelona.





Here is Real Madrid's full squad for the match:

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

Goalkeepers: Courtois - Lunin - Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Trent - Konate - Cucurella - Carreras - Rudiger - Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham - Camavinga - Valverde - Tchouameni - Arda Guler - Bernardo Silva - Tiago.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior - Endrick - Mbappe - Espai - Brahim Diaz - Yan Diomande.











