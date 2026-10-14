Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid starting XI for Wednesday evening's trip to AS Roma in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Vinicius Junior returns to lead the line alongside Kylian Mbappe, one of three changes Mourinho has made from the Villarreal game in La Liga.

The defence also welcomes back Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella at right-back and left-back respectively. Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras drop out.

There's a surprise further forward. Mourinho has kept Yan Diomande in the side and left out Arda Guler, despite the Turk's outstanding form since the start of the season.

Madrid beat Inter Milan in the opening round and want to keep that winning run going in Europe.

Real Madrid's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois.

Defence: Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.