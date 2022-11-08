2022 World Cup: Ghana defender Ambrosius reveals injury heartbreak

Stephan Ambrosius has hinted he may not be able to represent Ghana at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar after sustaining the injury.

Ambrosius picked up the injury while playing for Karlsruher

He is among new Ghana players who changed nationality

He is part of the 55-man squad released by Addo

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Ambrosius picked up the injury while playing for Karlsruher in a German 2. Bundesliga fixture against Holstein Kiel at Wildparkstadion on November 5.

Despite sustaining the injury, Ambrosius played for the entire 90 minutes as his side went on to suffer a 4-1 defeat.

Ambrosius has now taken to his social media pages to confirm the injury was serious and that it could rule him out of the global competition in the Gulf nation.

WHAT DID AMBROSIUS SAY? "Very frustrating😖 unfortunately I'll be missing the next games," Ambrosius wrote on his Instagram page, adding: "Thank you so much for all the well wishes! I wish my club @ghana_fa_official and the national team @karlsruhersc all the best on their upcoming tasks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ambrosius was part of the 55-man World Cup provisional squad released by coach Otto Addo last week ahead of the tournament.

Born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, Ambrosius is among the players that the Ghana Football Association managed to convince to change their nationality and play for the Black Stars.

He had already featured for Germany at youth level but in July, 2022, he switched allegiances to represent the West African nation.

He was later called up by Addo for the September international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua but he did not make his debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMBROSIUS? If the injury proves long-term, then he will miss a number of top-flight matches for Karlsruher and will not be able to showcase his skills at the global tournament.

Ghana have been pooled in Group H in Qatar alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. The Black Stars will kick off their campaign against Portugal on November 24, take on South Korea on November 28 before winding up their group fixtures with a date against Uruguay on December 2.