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Raphinha is no longer just a winger who creates chances and gives Barcelona attacking solutions. His string of goals has made him a serious contender for the out-and-out striker role, and he is now convinced that moving him out of it will be no easy task, given his remarkable tally of 18 La Liga goals after just 14 rounds.

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The Brazilian told Spanish newspaper Sport after his hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruña that playing as a striker had made scoring even more enjoyable. Things are going very well for him, he explained, and he's happy in the role.

He admitted, though, that failing to score affects his mood. When he doesn't find the net, he leaves the pitch more annoyed than usual. Still, he stressed that a team win is always the priority and that he's ready to help in any way.

Raphinha made no secret of his confidence that he can keep his attacking role, while acknowledging there are good strikers in the squad. His case for holding on to the position rests on the goals he's currently scoring, and it says plenty about the competition in Barcelona's front line.

Asked who could take the No. 9 role from him, he said: "We do have good strikers, but I've scored a lot of goals now, so it's complicated."

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Movement off the ball: Raphinha reveals the secret of his threat

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Goals weren't the only topic. Raphinha also discussed his movement off the ball, explaining that it isn't just about receiving a pass. It also creates space for his team-mates, especially the midfielders.

He's always moving to get on the ball, he said, but he knows the two centre-backs often follow him, and that opens up space for the midfielders to push forward and exploit. He understands when the ball doesn't come to him because a team-mate is better placed. His constant aim, he insisted, is to put the team in the best possible position to keep playing.

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Clasico hasn't shaken their confidence, and Atletico allow no room for complacency

Barcelona's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid hasn't dented the players' confidence or changed the team's goals for the season, Raphinha insisted.

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In his view, the loss cost them only three points and shouldn't be allowed to unsettle their campaign or cast doubt on the work they're doing. Barcelona had played well even in some of the games that ended in defeat, he pointed out.

Confidence and commitment on the pitch matter, he stressed. Players can't control the final result, but they can control their effort and performance, and he believes the team are doing that well.

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Every season brings strong spells and weaker ones, he said. What's required is to keep working and not let negative results affect the group's mentality.

Atletico Madrid come next, on Wednesday, and Raphinha warned it will be a difficult game, even though a win would hand Barcelona an extra advantage in the title race. The season is still long, he explained. The title won't be decided before April or May, with plenty of points still available.

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The team won't feel at ease until the race is settled, he added. If anything, they must be even more alert. Every rival will be looking to bring down the leaders, and Barcelona can't give them the pleasure of watching them slip up and drop points.

He finished by acknowledging Atletico Madrid's strength, while pointing out that Barcelona have an extra advantage in front of their own fans. The days before the game will also give the players a chance to rest and prepare.