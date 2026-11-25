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Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has entered a historic Champions League list topped by Argentine Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona legend and current Inter Miami player.

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Real Madrid recovered from a goal down to thrash visitors PSV Eindhoven 5-1 on Tuesday evening in the league phase of the Champions League.

Federico Valverde (50 mins), Jude Bellingham (60 mins), Kylian Mbappe (64 and 84 mins) and Vinicius Junior (87 mins) got the goals.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe's first goal against PSV Eindhoven made the Frenchman the second-youngest player in history to reach 75 Champions League goals, at 27 years and 339 days. Only Argentine Lionel Messi got there younger, at 27 years and 169 days.

The milestone arrived in the 64th minute. It was the third goal of the night, and it settled the nerves of a Real Madrid side who had been trailing. Three goals in ten minutes in the second half then completed another European comeback, with the final whistle confirming a 5-1 win.

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Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde was full of praise after the match: "It is an honour for us to have him with us. He is an example to follow in the way he works, the way he trains and the way he lives day to day. We work hard on the pitch to give him everything we can so that he scores goals and so that Real Madrid win."

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The Parisian striker has 19 goals for Real Madrid this season: 13 in La Liga, averaging one a game, and six in the Champions League, where he has scored in every one of his five appearances. Nobody has played more under Jose Mourinho. He hasn't missed a single official match so far and has never been substituted before the 80th minute.

Messi, though, still holds the record. He was the youngest player in history to reach 75 goals in Europe's most important club competition, and the first to get there at all.

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He did it on 10 December 2014, in a Champions League group-stage match against Paris Saint-Germain in Barcelona. His goal sparked a comeback from 1-0 down to a 3-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo: the competition's all-time top scorer

Three other players besides Messi and Mbappe have reached 75 Champions League goals, but all of them were older than the Argentine when they got there.

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Cristiano Ronaldo leads the competition's all-time scoring chart with 140 goals, ahead of Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (109), Karim Benzema (90) and Kylian Mbappe (76).

Of those, Messi and Lewandowski needed fewer matches than Mbappe to reach 75: 92 for the Argentine and 97 for the Pole. Mbappe got there in his 103rd match, against PSV Eindhoven. The Frenchman has now scored in seven consecutive Champions League games, taking him to 26 goals in 29 matches since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2014.

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This isn't Mbappe's first European record of the season. On 14 October he started the 4-3 win over Roma and became the youngest player in history to reach 100 Champions League appearances, aged 27 years and 298 days. That beat Lionel Messi's record of 28 years and 84 days.

His Champions League debut came on 27 September 2016, when Monaco hosted Bayer Leverkusen. Mbappe, then 17, came off the bench in the 77th minute to replace Bakayoko.

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The match finished 1-1 and Kylian didn't score, but he found the net on his first start after that.