Trouble on Tyneside! Matthias Jaissle breaks silence on Newcastle unrest as poor results pile pressure on German coach

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Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle has insisted he still retains the total backing of the club's board despite a dismal run of form that has left the Magpies languishing in 13th place. The German tactician finds himself under increasing scrutiny following a string of defeats and reports of a fractured dressing room at St. James' Park.

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Jaissle addresses claims of dressing room confusion

Jaissle has moved to quell growing concerns regarding his future on Tyneside, insisting that he feels the absolute support of the club's board. The Magpies have endured a difficult period, losing four of their previous five fixtures and suffering a premature exit from the Carabao Cup. Currently sitting 13th in the top-flight standings, the pressure reached a boiling point after a dismal home defeat to Everton, which marked their second loss to the Toffees in less than a week.

"I try to not follow the things that are written, but of course here and there you get some comments," Jaissle explained to The media. "But the nice part is that I got even more the feeling from within the club how committed they are, and that's something really important in a week where there is speculation or rumours. This is something we cannot influence, so that was good, good to know, good to feel, but I try again also in these aspects to not be distracted."

Dismissing rumors of dressing room confusion

While reports have suggested that certain players are perplexed by the recent tactical shifts, Jaissle remains adamant that the daily atmosphere at the training ground tells a different story.

"There's no need for meetings; you feel that support in everyday work," Jaissle added during his pre-match briefing. "We're working here on the training ground from the morning till the evening, and this is something you feel then. And, of course, you get here and there a message, and that just shows me that everyone is believing in the long-term project, and that everyone also is aware and is realistic about the journey and where we are right now."

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Injury setbacks ahead of Fulham trip

To make matters worse for the Magpies, they travel to Craven Cottage this weekend without several key figures. The most significant blow is the loss of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, who has been ruled out of the clash after suffering another fitness setback. This adds to the tactical headache for Jaissle, who is already missing Jacob Ramsey due to a one-match suspension following a red card. The manager confirmed the setback for his midfield powerhouse, stating: "Joelinton went out with an injury again, we need to make the final treatment plan for him and see how long he will be out," according to the official Newcastle United social media channel.

However, there were some glimmers of hope regarding the squad's depth. The German coach revealed that Matias Fernandez-Pardo is training again with us after recovering from a debilitating virus that kept him out for over a fortnight. Additionally, young prospect Lewis Miley continues to make significant strides in his recovery, with Jaissle noting that the teenager is "getting better and better" each day.

Newcastle will be desperate for these returning figures to provide a spark as they look to secure back-to-back away victories following their previous success at Crystal Palace, hoping to prove that the recent slump is merely a temporary dip in form.