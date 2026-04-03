Zwane sets sights on historic league and cup double ahead of Nedbank Cup semi final - 'That will be a dream come true for every player'

The prospect of winning the Nedbank Cup title and earning promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) is the driving force behind Casric Stars' incredible season. The club stands on the precipice of history, remaining competitive on two fronts as the domestic season reaches its fever pitch in both the knockout and league formats.

Midfielder Mlungisi Zwane has revealed that the squad is fully focused on achieving what many thought impossible at the start of the campaign.

“That will be a dream come true for every player playing for Casric Stars because we, as players, also talk about that to say, ‘Imagine if we could win the league and also the Nedbank Cup’; that will be nice,” Zwane told the media during the club's press day at Lucas Moripe Stadium, as reported by Sowetan.