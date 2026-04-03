Zwane sets sights on historic league and cup double ahead of Nedbank Cup semi final - 'That will be a dream come true for every player'
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A dream of double glory
The prospect of winning the Nedbank Cup title and earning promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) is the driving force behind Casric Stars' incredible season. The club stands on the precipice of history, remaining competitive on two fronts as the domestic season reaches its fever pitch in both the knockout and league formats.
Midfielder Mlungisi Zwane has revealed that the squad is fully focused on achieving what many thought impossible at the start of the campaign.
“That will be a dream come true for every player playing for Casric Stars because we, as players, also talk about that to say, ‘Imagine if we could win the league and also the Nedbank Cup’; that will be nice,” Zwane told the media during the club's press day at Lucas Moripe Stadium, as reported by Sowetan.
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Chasing the history books
Casric Stars currently sit fourth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship standings with 38 points, trailing league leaders Milford by a mere two points. With the promotion race wide open, the club is simultaneously preparing for a massive semi-final showdown against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium this Saturday.
Zwane is adamant that the team is not prepared to sacrifice one competition for the other, insisting that the squad has the depth and desire to fight until the end.
“We really want to go all out in both competitions. We want to make history,” the midfielder added, emphasizing the collective ambition within the dressing room.
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The ultimate giant killers
The NFD outfit has earned a reputation as the tournament's most feared underdog after knocking out Premiership heavyweights Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu. Despite the shockwaves these results sent through the football fraternity, Zwane maintains that the players always knew they were capable of competing at the highest level.
“We always believe that we are a good side, so I’m not that surprised because I think we can even still do better,” Zwane explained.
He admitted that while the scale of their success was unexpected, the belief has grown with every round: “But we never thought we could actually beat Pirates and AmaZulu and get into the semi-final. We just want to go all the way. I think we can still do a lot of things better in terms of the way we play.”
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Breaching the Chatsworth fortress
Saturday’s semi-final opponents, Durban City, have turned Chatsworth Stadium into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at the venue throughout the current campaign.
However, Casric Stars' impressive away record gives them confidence that they can silence the home crowd and secure a spot in the final.
Zwane believes their previous exploits on the road will serve them well in the hostile environment of Durban.
“They are a good side at home; they really do well there, but we will try to change that and see what we can do because we are also doing well away, which is an advantage for us as well,” he concluded, as the club looks to take one step closer to a legendary double.