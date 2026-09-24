‘I feel an immense emotion’ – Zinedine Zidane breaks silence ahead of first match in charge of France

Zidane is officially back in the international spotlight, this time swapping the pitch for the technical area. As he prepares to lead France into a Nations League fixture against Turkiye, the former Real Madrid boss was asked if this moment felt as significant as his playing debut for his country over three decades ago. ‘Even more so, maybe,’ a smiling Zidane said Thursday ahead of a Nations League game at Turkiye. ‘I feel an immense emotion being at the head of this France team.’

The transition marks the end of a long era under Didier Deschamps, who spent 14 years at the helm and guided the nation to World Cup glory in 2018. Zidane’s appointment represents a fulfillment of a long-held dream, bringing one of the nation's most iconic figures back to the fold. His legendary status was cemented in 1998 when he scored twice in the World Cup final, and now he is tasked with maintaining the high standards set by his former teammate on the global stage.