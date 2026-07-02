Youri Tielemans addresses on-pitch scuffle with Leandro Trossard as Belgium team-mates pulled apart during World Cup last-32 win over Senegal

The incident occurred during a tense second half with Belgium trailing 2-0 and facing an early exit from the tournament. As the players gathered for a hydration break, Tielemans and Trossard were seen exchanging angry words, with the situation escalating to the point where they had to be physically separated by Romelu Lukaku and Nicolas Raskin. At one point in the exchange, Trossard was spotted shoving Tielemans as frustrations reached a breaking point.

However, the internal friction appeared to provide the spark Belgium desperately needed. Lukaku pulled a goal back in the 86th minute to set up a grandstand finish, before Tielemans met a Trossard cross three minutes later to head home a dramatic equaliser. All signs of a rift vanished during the celebrations, as Tielemans sought out the winger to lift him into the air, signalling that their differences had been put aside for the good of the team.