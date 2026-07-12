Young Africans coach Manqoba Mngqithi addresses Bafana Bafana links - 'Let the reality unfold'
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Mngqithi plays down national team talk
As the South African Football Association [SAFA] begins the unenviable task of replacing Hugo Broos, Manqoba Mngqithi has emerged as a primary candidate for the vacancy.
The veteran tactician, who recently made the high-profile move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans, is adamant that he will not be lobbying for the position, preferring to let the process dictate the outcome.
Hugo Broos leaves behind a massive void after guiding Bafana Bafana to a historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Respecting the selection process
Speaking on Radio 2000 with Thabiso Mosia, Mngqithi emphasised the importance of being selected based on merit and the perceptions of those in charge of the national federation rather than self-promotion.
"Nothing has been said to me, and those positions you don’t put yourself in them," Mngqithi explained.
"People, if they feel you are good enough, because people make their own assumptions about you as a coach, and if they feel I’m not ready, I will accept.
"If they feel I’m ready, I will accept.
"But the reality is those positions you never have to fight for."
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'There are so many good coaches out there'
Mngqithi made it clear that the Bafana job is not one a coach should actively pursue.
"It’s positions that must bring themselves to you, not you going all out to say, ‘Hey, I want the job. I want the job’ because it is unfair to everybody else that might be deserving of getting the job.
"Because there are so many good coaches out there," he added.
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Support for Mosimane and the future
Mngqithi pointed toward Pitso Mosimane as a viable option for the role.
With the former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor currently unattached, he believes the time has come for the football authorities to place their faith in the most decorated coaches South Africa has produced.
"There is coach Pitso, he is not working currently, and he deserves that opportunity," Mngqithi concluded.
"There is so many other coaches that qualify for the position of leading Bafana Bafana.
"So let the reality unfold. If Pitso has to take the job, he must take the job.
"Whoever that is chosen to take the job, he must take the job. But it’s high time that we trust our own."
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