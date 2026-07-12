Young Africans coach Manqoba Mngqithi addresses Bafana Bafana links - 'Let the reality unfold'

As the South African Football Association [SAFA] begins the unenviable task of replacing Hugo Broos, Manqoba Mngqithi has emerged as a primary candidate for the vacancy.

The veteran tactician, who recently made the high-profile move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans, is adamant that he will not be lobbying for the position, preferring to let the process dictate the outcome.

Hugo Broos leaves behind a massive void after guiding Bafana Bafana to a historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



