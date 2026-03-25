Xabi Alonso 'ready' to take managerial reins at Liverpool if Arne Slot is sacked

The reports suggest that while Alonso is "ready" to accept a concrete offer from Liverpool, he has set strict conditions regarding his influence over recruitment and squad planning. This firm stance stems from his difficult tenure at Madrid, where he reportedly felt his specific preferences for the squad were dismissed prior to his arrival. Alonso’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, has confirmed that concrete offers are on the table for the Spaniard, who won 18 major trophies during his playing career. Alonso is said to be wary of repeating the costly mistakes made in Spain, where he took over a squad that did not align with his tactical convictions, eventually leading to his dismissal in mid-January.