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Alvino Hanafi

'He needs to be fully fit!' – Xabi Alonso fires back after Thomas Tuchel targets Cole Palmer

Chelsea
X. Alonso
C. Palmer
Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

Xabi Alonso has robustly defended Cole Palmer after England manager Thomas Tuchel suggested the playmaker misses too many international matches. The Chelsea boss insisted Palmer remains fully committed to representing his country whenever fit.

  • Alonso responds to Tuchel criticism

    Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed comments made by England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who claimed Cole Palmer misses too many national team fixtures. Palmer did not join up with the England squad during the recent three-week international window, choosing instead to remain at Cobham to recover.

    Alonso dismissed suggestions that the 24-year-old lacks dedication to the national team.

    The Blues boss explained that managing physical load remains the priority for long-term performance.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Commitment proven when fully fit

    When asked if criticism regarding Palmer's national commitment was unfair, Alonso offered a clear defense. "He is committed but he needs to be fully fit to play and when he is fully fit he will enjoy his minutes," Alonso asserted.

    "We need him in that moment, the club and the national team."

    "He has trained the last week. He has felt better. We did not want to rush because we had enough time."

  • Avoiding risks after difficult outings

    Alonso pointed out that forcing players to perform through discomfort hurts both the individual and the team, citing Palmer's struggles against Brentford before the break. "The most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he enjoys his game, that he is feeling okay," the manager noted.

    "Whenever he is not, like in the Brentford game, we could see that."

    The three-week window provided the medical staff ample opportunity to manage his rehabilitation.

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  • Brentford v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Star playmaker ready for Bournemouth

    With his recovery complete, Palmer is set to feature prominently when Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Alonso expressed delight at having his star creator available for an intense run of five Premier League fixtures before the next break.

    Palmer will look to deliver a decisive performance on Saturday afternoon.

    Chelsea hope his return inspires a return to winning ways.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU