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'He needs to be fully fit!' – Xabi Alonso fires back after Thomas Tuchel targets Cole Palmer
Alonso responds to Tuchel criticism
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed comments made by England head coach Thomas Tuchel, who claimed Cole Palmer misses too many national team fixtures. Palmer did not join up with the England squad during the recent three-week international window, choosing instead to remain at Cobham to recover.
Alonso dismissed suggestions that the 24-year-old lacks dedication to the national team.
The Blues boss explained that managing physical load remains the priority for long-term performance.
- Getty Images Sport
Commitment proven when fully fit
When asked if criticism regarding Palmer's national commitment was unfair, Alonso offered a clear defense. "He is committed but he needs to be fully fit to play and when he is fully fit he will enjoy his minutes," Alonso asserted.
"We need him in that moment, the club and the national team."
"He has trained the last week. He has felt better. We did not want to rush because we had enough time."
Avoiding risks after difficult outings
Alonso pointed out that forcing players to perform through discomfort hurts both the individual and the team, citing Palmer's struggles against Brentford before the break. "The most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he enjoys his game, that he is feeling okay," the manager noted.
"Whenever he is not, like in the Brentford game, we could see that."
The three-week window provided the medical staff ample opportunity to manage his rehabilitation.
- Getty Images Sport
Star playmaker ready for Bournemouth
With his recovery complete, Palmer is set to feature prominently when Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Alonso expressed delight at having his star creator available for an intense run of five Premier League fixtures before the next break.
Palmer will look to deliver a decisive performance on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea hope his return inspires a return to winning ways.
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