Xabi Alonso admits decision to join Chelsea over Liverpool 'about timings'

New Chelsea manager has addressed the inevitable questions regarding his former club, explaining that his move to west London instead of Merseyside was a result of circumstance. Despite his deep ties to Liverpool, where he won the Champions League in 2005, the 44-year-old insisted that the opportunity at Stamford Bridge came at the right moment for his career progression.

"Well, it is about timings," Alonso told BBC Sport during his first day at the stadium. "I am here today on my first day at Stamford Bridge, talking to you. I am looking forward to this challenge, a big challenge, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs and I am looking forward to having success here."

Reports indicate there was no contact with the Reds in the weeks prior to his appointment, despite Liverpool eventually sacking Arne Slot after a difficult second season.