World Football Giving Day: Everything you need to know about the game's newest "Global Heart"

Football is often called the beautiful game, but on May 26, it’s aiming to be the most generous one.

Building on the momentum of the UN's World Football Day and looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a massive new charitable initiative has arrived: World Football Giving Day. Backed by some of the biggest names in the sport and spearheaded by the social impact movement Common Goal, the day is designed to unite the entire global football family to support communities in need.

But what exactly is the initiative, who is taking part, and how can you get involved? GOAL breaks it all down.