Jurgen Klopp unimpressed by 'tactically poor' World Cup opener as ex-Liverpool boss highlights Mexico's defensive weakness

Klopp's damning evaluation was widely shared across broadcasting networks, with fellow analysts echoing the sentiment that the highly anticipated opening game lacked elite competitive edge.

Former Germany international Christoph Kramer expressed his disappointment at the lack of intensity on the pitch. He stated: "You sort of get the feeling that it's so highly charged, and I also expected that kind of intensity and for the spaces to open up. But I thought it would lead to real battles on the pitch, and that wasn't really the case. It's great that they are playing there, but it felt more like a charity match."

Veteran German manager Christian Streich was equally unimpressed, focusing his critique directly on the African nation's lack of tactical discipline and spirit: "I was disappointed with South Africa because I thought they would have better organisation and show more fight."