World Cup final ticket prices spike up to $10,990 ahead of final release before tournament begins

Ticket prices have continued to climb since general sales opened in October. Initially, Category 3 seats started at $2,790, while Category 1 tickets were listed at $6,730. In the months since, prices have more than doubled, with the most expensive World Cup final tickets now reaching $10,900.

More broadly, prices remain high across the board. A Category 1 ticket for the USMNT’s June 13 match against Paraguay is listed at $2,735, with more than 1,000 seats available at launch, per the BBC. FIFA has consistently defended its pricing as reflective of North American market norms and strong demand, noting that World Cup revenue is reinvested into developing the sport globally.