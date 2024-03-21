Kgatlana, OshoalaGOAL
Seth Willis

World Champions and Brazil await Banyana Banyana or Nigeria's Super Falcons at Olympic Games Paris 2024

South AfricaNigeriaSummer OlympicsSpainBrazilJapan

Banyana Banyana or Nigeria will rub shoulders with the world's best if they qualify for summer's Olympic Games to be held in France this year.

  • Banyana & Super Eagles battling for Olympic Games ticket
  • The winner to join other teams in France
  • Nigeria or South Africa pooled with the best

