Arsenal will regret letting WSL standout Katie McCabe leave for Chelsea! GOAL grades the biggest deals of the 2026 women's summer transfer window

We got plenty of those last year, as Manchester United and Manchester City engaged in something of a swap deal, with Grace Clinton and Jess Park switching clubs, while London City Lionesses set a new world record with the purchase of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain.
Big fees are something we should be on the look out for again this summer, with reports already linking Chelsea with a move for Swedish phenom Felicia Schroder that would surpass the amount paid for Geyoro.
Schroder is one of those who isn't out of contract who could still be on the move, with the likes of PSG striker Romee Leuchter and Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez other names that may depart if their clubs receive the right offer. That's on top of all the free agents that will be signing for new clubs, with huge names like Georgia Stanway, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle set for new challenges.
Some transfers turn out well for all parties, but many don't, with the decision-making of at least one of the clubs or perhaps even the player raising eyebrows. GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know who did the best out of every massive deal in the women's game. Throughout the summer window, we will be grading every transfer as it happens, letting you track the big winners - and losers - of the off-season.
Check out all of our grades below, and let us know what you think in the comments section...