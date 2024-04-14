Hunt, Maswanganyi, Riveiro & BarkerGOAL
Michael Madyira

Winners & Losers: Orlando Pirates star serves up doubters portion of humble pie as Mamelodi Sundowns run out of steam and Gavin Hunt gets embarrassed

CupOrlando PiratesWinners & LosersFEATURESUniversity of Pretoria vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCUniversity of PretoriaMamelodi Sundowns FCAmaZulu FC vs Orlando PiratesAmaZulu FCStellenbosch FC vs SuperSport UnitedStellenbosch FCSuperSport UnitedTS Galaxy vs Chippa UnitedTS GalaxyChippa United

South Africa's biggest knockout competition has now reached the semi-finals stage after interesting last-eight clashes.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United advanced to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after prevailing in their respective quarter-final games.

On Friday, the Brazilians needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to see off National First Division side University of Pretoria following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Then on Saturday, Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium before Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 away at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Article continues below

The Chilli Boys also secured a semi-final berth on Sunday by winning 2-0 over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the weekend matches.

Editors' Picks