South Africa's biggest knockout competition has now reached the semi-finals stage after interesting last-eight clashes.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United advanced to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after prevailing in their respective quarter-final games.

On Friday, the Brazilians needed a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to see off National First Division side University of Pretoria following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Then on Saturday, Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 at Danie Craven Stadium before Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 away at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Article continues below

The Chilli Boys also secured a semi-final berth on Sunday by winning 2-0 over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the weekend matches.