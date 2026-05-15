AFP
‘Hype after one good season’ - Cole Palmer’s billing as ‘best player in the world’ questioned by former Chelsea star William Gallas
Gallas questions Palmer hype amid Chelsea struggles
Palmer became the centrepiece of Chelsea’s project after arriving from Manchester City, enjoying a superb debut season with 25 goals, which brought individual recognition in the form of a PFA Young Player of the Year award win and high expectations. However, former Blues defender Gallas believes the reaction to Palmer’s rise has gone too far. Speaking about the current state of the squad, Gallas suggested the narrative around the 24-year-old attacker has become exaggerated.
- Getty
Gallas questions Palmer’s status
Despite significant investment in the squad, the club has struggled to find defensive stability, conceding regularly and failing to establish a reliable back line. Gallas criticised both the team’s attacking and defensive output while suggesting Palmer has not maintained the same impact that sparked first season’s hype.
"When you look at the Chelsea defenders, they've let in so many goals. The strikers, they've barely scored any goals," Gallas told BetVictor. "One player, who I don't want to point out but who hasn't performed well enough, is Cole Palmer. Everyone in England jumped on the hype after one good season, saying he's the best player in the world, but look at him now. He's now a big name but he's still so young despite being the Young Player of the Year two years ago."
Gallas urges Chelsea to move for John Stones
Gallas has suggested Chelsea should strengthen their defence by targeting Stones, who is set to leave City this summer, instead of Marcos Senesi.
"Marcos Senesi is a good defender, he's had a good season with Bournemouth, and he's 29 years old, which means he's had more experience than some of the current Chelsea defenders," he added. "But the pressure will be different at a big club, and Senesi hasn't experienced that pressure."
"John Stones will be a better option for Chelsea, he knows exactly what the pressure is to play for a big club and knows the feeling of winning trophies. Also, Stones will be leaving Manchester City for free in the summer. Chelsea have to try and sign him, he would organise the back line."
- AFP
Defence issues and appointment of a permanent manager
While Palmer has been a key attacking outlet since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s defensive struggles remain a major issue. The club has spent heavily on defenders but has yet to form a consistent partnership capable of anchoring a push for the top four. Several names have been linked with the Blues ahead of the summer transfer window. However, they are also working to appoint a permanent manager following the sacking of Liam Rosenior in April.