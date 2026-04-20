Will Peter Shalulile, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho be available for CAF Champions League final against FAR Rabat? Mamelodi Sundowns deliver update

Despite having a number of players not available due to injuries, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 on aggregate in a CAF Champions League semi-final.

In the Premier Soccer League, the Tshwane giants are in a tight battle with Orlando Pirates. At this point, they cannot afford to drop a single point, as that can give Bucs an advantage in the title race.

Although they have two games in hand, the Brazilians cannot be complacent now as they are keen to defend the title and stamp their authority in the top flight even further.