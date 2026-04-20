Will Peter Shalulile, Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho be available for CAF Champions League final against FAR Rabat? Mamelodi Sundowns deliver update
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Crucial tests for Sundowns
Despite having a number of players not available due to injuries, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 on aggregate in a CAF Champions League semi-final.
In the Premier Soccer League, the Tshwane giants are in a tight battle with Orlando Pirates. At this point, they cannot afford to drop a single point, as that can give Bucs an advantage in the title race.
Although they have two games in hand, the Brazilians cannot be complacent now as they are keen to defend the title and stamp their authority in the top flight even further.
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Who are the Sundowns' injured players?
“Our ward is at least coming down. We have Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho, Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala. But they are all generally doing well,” the club's team doctor Carl Tabane said as per FARPost.
“So we should have them very soon. We are hoping that by the time we play the final, all these boys will be available for us.
“But obviously, they are responding well to treatment, so it might be shorter than that. So they should be back very soon."
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PSL duties before Champions League showdown
The Champions League final will be played over two legs, with the first one set for May 15 in Pretoria before the return leg on May 24 in Morocco.
The PSL heavyweights will face Moroccan side FAR Rabat and, this time around, are hopeful to get the job done, unlike last season when they fell to Egyptian side Pyramids FC.
But before focusing on the continental showdown, Downs must first play Stellenbosch, Richards Bay, Polokwane, Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele.
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Can Sundowns deliver?
Since winning their first Africa inter-club star 10 years ago, the Pretoria heavyweights have been unable to replicate such success.
However, Thapelo Morena believes this season could be their moment of glory.
“It’s mixed emotions knowing that we still have to work very hard. We have done our level best to grind on the pitch and give our all for the supporters,” Morena said.
“It’s one of those medals that has been haunting us, because it has been a long time since getting anything from the Champions League.”
“This time, the good thing is that we know what we’re looking at and we can see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he explained.