Why Hugo Broos recalled Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners to Bafana Bafana after missing the 2025 AFCON: 'He's different from the other two'

As South Africa prepares to jet off to Mexico for their opening World Cup fixture on June 11, Hugo Broos has made it clear that tactical variety was the driving force behind his selection.

The Belgian tactician named his final squad during a high-profile send-off ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, surprising many by including Rayners despite the striker’s recent struggles with consistency and fitness at club level.

Rayners has endured a rollercoaster season with Mamelodi Sundowns, where injury concerns and fierce internal competition often limited his time on the pitch.

However, his clinical nature in front of goal remained undeniable, finishing the campaign with 16 goals and three assists across 36 appearances.

This efficiency convinced Broos that the 30-year-old was essential for the challenges that lie ahead in North America.