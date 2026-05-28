Why Hugo Broos recalled Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners to Bafana Bafana after missing the 2025 AFCON: 'He's different from the other two'
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A tactical shift for the global stage
As South Africa prepares to jet off to Mexico for their opening World Cup fixture on June 11, Hugo Broos has made it clear that tactical variety was the driving force behind his selection.
The Belgian tactician named his final squad during a high-profile send-off ceremony at the Union Building in Pretoria, surprising many by including Rayners despite the striker’s recent struggles with consistency and fitness at club level.
Rayners has endured a rollercoaster season with Mamelodi Sundowns, where injury concerns and fierce internal competition often limited his time on the pitch.
However, his clinical nature in front of goal remained undeniable, finishing the campaign with 16 goals and three assists across 36 appearances.
This efficiency convinced Broos that the 30-year-old was essential for the challenges that lie ahead in North America.
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Why Rayners offers something different
Explaining the rationale behind bringing the Sundowns man back into the fold after he missed out on the recent AFCON tournament, Broos emphasised that Rayners provides a unique profile compared to other attacking options like Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa.
The coach believes that having a different type of striker is crucial for changing the complexion of matches against world-class opposition.
"Rayners was out of the team because of his health problems, and he had a difficulty to get place in the team [at Sundowns], but the games that he played, he scored," Broos said as quoted on FARPost.
"So you know with Rayners he is always able to score, and he’s also a different type from the other two.
"So you have Foster, and you have Makgopa, who’s more of a tall guy.
"But now we also have him [Rayners]; he’s fast, he’s the one who has the smell of the goals.
"So we have opportunities now; we will choose between Foster, Makgopa, or Rayners. And during the game, if you have to change something, we have different types of players, and that’s why I wanted him to be with us."
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The casualties of the final selection
While Rayners and Thapelo Maseko celebrated their recalls, several high-profile names were left disappointed as the final axe fell.
The most notable omission was Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who many expected to make the plane following a series of heroics that helped Amakhosi secure a third-place finish and a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.
Petersen was not the only Soweto Giant to miss out; his Chiefs teammates Lebohang Maboe and Thabiso Monyane were also cut from the preliminary list.
Broos showed a ruthless streak in his final trimming of the squad, as Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, and Brooklyn Poggenpoel were also told they would not be traveling to the showpiece event in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
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Chasing a knockout dream in 2026
By opting for the goal-scoring "smell" of Rayners, Broos is banking on clinical finishing to see Bafana Bafana through a difficult group stage.
The recall marks a significant redemption arc for the striker, who was forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates competed in Morocco during the 2025 AFCON.
Now, he stands as a vital component of a frontline designed to be as unpredictable as possible.
South Africa enters the tournament with high expectations of making a deep run, and the inclusion of seasoned campaigners alongside technical speedsters like Maseko suggests a more offensive approach from the Belgian manager.
With the squad now finalised and the farewells completed in Pretoria, the focus shifts entirely to the pitch as Bafana Bafana look to make an impression on the world stage for the first time in over a decade.