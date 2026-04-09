Why did Rhulani Mokwena include the snubbed ex-Durban City tactician with him to Libyan heavyweights Al-Ittihad?

“We have coach Sinethemba Badela; he will be serving as an assistant coach. You will quickly sense that most of us have dual responsibilities,” Mokwena opened up to the media.

“Coach Themba will also assist us with the reserve team. We’ve already started; we watched the U19s in training, so coach Themba will help bridge the gap, and with the induction of youngsters, because we would love to give lots of opportunities.

“Our vision is to have many more Libyan players in the first team who come through the club’s academy, so welcome to coach Themba," he concluded.