Why did Rhulani Mokwena include the snubbed ex-Durban City tactician with him to Libyan heavyweights Al-Ittihad?
- Durban City on Instagram
The unceremonious Durban City exit
Sinethemba Badela replaced former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt at Durban City, hoping to help them continue their push for the MTN8 slots.
However, he barely lasted as he left, controversially, after just three games in charge, with reports indicating he had fallen out with the then Technical Director, Ernst Middendorp.
- Backpagepix
The new assignment
Badela was part of Mokwena's team in Morocco with Botola Pro League side Wydad AC before getting a coaching job with Chippa United, and later on with Durban City.
He has also been in charge of the Mamelodi Sundowns reserves team, explaining the good relationship with Mokwena, who has now included him in his technical team at Al-Ittihad.
- Al-Ittihad
Badela's role at Al-Ittihad explained
“We have coach Sinethemba Badela; he will be serving as an assistant coach. You will quickly sense that most of us have dual responsibilities,” Mokwena opened up to the media.
“Coach Themba will also assist us with the reserve team. We’ve already started; we watched the U19s in training, so coach Themba will help bridge the gap, and with the induction of youngsters, because we would love to give lots of opportunities.
“Our vision is to have many more Libyan players in the first team who come through the club’s academy, so welcome to coach Themba," he concluded.
- MC Alger
The massive assignment
Mokwena and his team have a massive task to deliver not only in North Africa but also on the continent at large.
CAF Champions League is the ultimate goal for Mokwena, having failed to win it while with the last three teams.