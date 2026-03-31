Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Corinthians v Coritiba - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

When will Jesse Lingard make his Corinthians debut? Big update on 'humble' ex-Man Utd star as he seeks to impress ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior

J. Lingard
Corinthians
Fluminense vs Corinthians
Fluminense
Serie A
Manchester United
Premier League

Jesse Lingard is poised to make his long-awaited debut for Corinthians in Wednesday's high-profile clash against Fluminense at the Maracana. The 33-year-old former Manchester United winger has spent the last month building his fitness in Brazil following a free transfer to Corinthians. Lingard, who previously took in a stint with South Korean side FC Seoul, has reportedly impressed the Corinthians staff with his professional application.

  • Making an impact in Sao Paulo

    Since arriving at the Joaquim Grava training facility in early March, Lingard has undergone an intensive 29-day conditioning program to regain match sharpness. The veteran midfielder joined the Brazilian giants on a short-term deal until the end of the year, with an option for a further 12 months, following his departure from FC Seoul in January. Despite his high-profile background, staff at the club have been struck by his commitment to adapting to the local footballing culture. His integration into the squad has been seamless, with the technical team now confident that he is physically prepared to contribute to the first team’s efforts.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-BRA-CORINTHIANS-TRAININGAFP

    A 'humble' approach to training

    According to ESPN, the former United man has proven to be a committed professional who is trying to adapt as quickly as possible to be available for selection, with sources describing his personality as "humble" and "very easy to get along with". Lingard is said to have already earned the respect of ex-Brazil boss Dorival Junior and his coaching staff.

  • Corinthians' poor start to 2026 season

    The expectations surrounding Lingard’s debut are high, as Corinthians currently find themselves languishing in 11th place in the Brazilian Serie A. With only 10 points from their opening eight matches - consisting of two wins, four draws, and two defeats- the team has struggled for creative inspiration in the final third. Corinthians view the addition of a player with Lingard's European pedigree as a crucial step to infuse the lineup with much-needed top level experience.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-BRA-CORINTHIANS-TRAININGAFP

    The Maracana litmus test

    Lingard is poised to potentially make his debut at the Maracana against Fluminense on April 1, kickstarting a defining run that includes a home clash with Internacional on April 5 and a Copa Libertadores trip to Club Atletico Platense on April 9. This congested schedule will serve as the ultimate test of the Englishman’s physical readiness and tactical versatility as he seeks to secure his long-term future under Dorival.

Serie A
Fluminense crest
Fluminense
FLU
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR