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Ryan Tolmich

What next for Zavier Gozo? Despite extensive interest from Europe, Real Salt Lake and potential USMNT star faces uncertain future as World Cup calls grow louder

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Zavier Gozo wants Europe, and clubs are watching. But sources tell GOAL RSL’s huge asking price and a potential USMNT World Cup push could shape what comes next.

Every time he steps onto the field, Zavier Gozo seems to answer a new question about his potential. The 19-year-old winger seems to evolve by the week and is currently emerging as the breakout star of the MLS season. There's a legitimate chance he could be the U.S. Men's National Team's breakout star this summer, too, as Gozo continues to make a late push for the World Cup. It seemed unfathomable a few months ago, but it now seems possible that Gozo, who has zero USMNT experience, could have a part to play at this summer's tournament.

For all of the questions he answers, though, there is one that looms large over everything that Gozo's doing: what next? It's a big question for club and country, as Gozo seems to have the world at his feet on both sides. The answer, though, is complicated. Gozo's next steps are anything but certain.

He knows what he wants it to be. Speaking to Apple TV recently, Gozo said that he hopes to be plying his trade in Europe this summer. He believes he's ready for the next level, and sources tell GOAL thatseveral clubs at that level believe, too.

"I would like to continue with RSL for the next two months, and then in the summer window, I'd like to go to Europe," Gozo told Apple TV. "That's been my dream for as long as I can remember. I think that's the perfect time for me to take that next step and, if I have that opportunity, I 100 percent want to take it."

Doing so will be complicated, though. While multiple clubs are interested, sources tell GOAL that there could be something of a standoff when it comes to price. Real Salt Lake aren't particularly eager to let Gozo go, despite his interest in testing himself at a new level.

So what now? GOAL breaks down Gozo's potential next steps, where they could be, what would need to happen for them to come to fruition and the wrinkles that could dictate his future for club and country.

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    European interest

    American soccer has started to take notice of Gozo this season. After scoring four goals and providing three assists in 202, his first true season with RSL's first team, he's broken out in a big way to start 2026. Through just 12 games, the 19-year-old winger already has five goals and four assists, including two goals in Wednesday's win over the Houston Dynamo.

    Even before Wednesday's goals, though, Europe has been keeping a close eye on Gozo, too.

    Sources tell GOAL that Aston Villa, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Hoffenheim are among the clubs that have recently registered interest in the teenage star, who has had no shortage of suitors. GOAL confirmed in February that Villa and Atleti, alongside Monaco and Villarreal, were among the clubs that had been interested in signing him even prior to the MLS season. His strong start to the season has only commanded more attention across Europe's top five leagues.

    A move to Europe won't be easy, though, even if it is what Gozo has said he ultimately wants. Working out a deal will be tricky as RSL are desperate to keep hold of their homegrown star.

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    Logistics of a move

    While there is no shortage of interest from overseas, Real Salt Lake, at the moment, isn't particularly keen on selling.

    Sources tell GOAL that the club is hoping to keep hold of Gozo at least through the rest of the MLS season. That logic is partly informed by what happened to the club in 2024. That summer, RSL sold Colombian attacker Andres Gomez to Stade Rennais midseason, only to lose in the first round of the playoffs against Minnesota United. The goal, then, is to keep this current group together, particularly after a strong start to the season that has the club sitting fourth in a wide-open Western Conference. The club's new owners, Miller Sports + Entertainment, are also big fans of Gozo and fellow star Diego Luna and would ideally like to build around that duo going forward.

    “To have Gozo is great, and when he goes and plays at a higher level, that’ll be fantastic for him,” RSL sporting director Kurt Schmid told the Salt Lake Tribune. “But as a club, our job is to make sure that when he does that, we have the next Gozo or the next whoever that is coming behind them so that we can continue to develop players. And that’s not an easy thing to do.”

    The sale of Gomez yielded a club record fee of around $11 million initially, with an additional $2 million in bonuses. It would take significantly more than that for RSL to part with Gozo. Last year, Gozo was on the radar of Anderlecht, Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland for a fee of around $4-5 million. Then, as he continued to break out, Aston Villa came in at around the $8 million range. Sources told GOAL in February that, at that time, RSL were looking for somewhere between the $10-13 million mark for Gozo that would at least put the teenager close to being a club-record sale. That fee has gone up.

    Now, sources say that RSL would require a number closing in on $20 million to sell the homegrown star, which could price the winger out of a move altogether this summer. An offer in the seven-figure range likely wouldn't even be countered by RSL. There are few clubs in the world capable of spending eight figures on an MLS-based teenager with under 50 games of top-flight experience, though, and sources tell GOAL that the pricetag could become a significant hurdle for Gozo, who does wish to continue his development in Europe.

    He's already taking steps towards making that happen, too.

  • Real Salt Lake v Houston Dynamo FCGetty Images Sport

    Ivorian connections

    There's no missing Gozo's connections to the Ivory Coast. His middle name, Didier, is a dead giveaway. His father gave him that middle name to pay homage to Didier Drogba, one of the game's all-time greats.

    "Oh, it's definitely Drogba affiliated," Gozo told GOAL last year. "It was definitely named after him. My dad loves Drogba. He's his favorite player, so that was definitely influenced by him.

    The Ivorian connections don't stop there. Sources tell GOAL that Gozo is in the process of getting his Ivorian passport. The federation has been in touch with his agent and has an interest in the 19-year-old winger. Gozo remains focused on the USMNT at the moment, however, and the pursuit of his Ivorian passport is largely to give him options, particularly on the club level.

    The Cotonou Agreement allows players from many African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries to be treated as EU-eligible in Ligue 1, which means they are not counted towards the four-man foreign-player quota for non-EU players. Securing an Ivorian passport, then, would make Gozo a more enticing addition for French teams, who wouldn't have to count him as a foreign player.

    Still, these are all focuses for after the World Cup. At the moment, Gozo could still have a chance at playing in this summer's big tournament.

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    World Cup hopes?

    USMNT assistant Jesus Perez was recently in attendance for RSL's match against FC Dallas. He didn't outright say it, but he did hint that Gozo was among those he was keeping an eye on.

    "[There are] a few players, young players on both sides today,” Perez told Apple TV. “Very important for us to keep an eye on some of them. Obviously, Luna is the one that has been in more games with us, but there are a few other players that caught our eye, and it’s important to be here today.”

    Gozo isn't the only American youngster drawing attention. New York Red Bulls teenager Julian Hall became the youngest hat-trick scorer in MLS history with his three goals on Wednesday night. Cavan Sullivan netted his first MLS goal on Wednesday, too. Adri Mehmeti is blossoming as a midfielder with the Red Bulls, while Mathis Albert recently made his debut overseas for Borussia Dortmund.

    It's Gozo, though, that is likely in the biggest spotlight at the moment. The calls for his inclusion at this summer's World Cup have grown louder, particularly due to the USMNT's lack of high-end wingers in the player pool. It would be the quickest of rises, particularly when you take into account the fact that Gozo has yet to join a USMNT camp, but it isn't unheard of. Theo Walcott famously made England's squad without a senior cap. Cesc Fabregas had just one before joining Spain's 2006 team. Closer to home, Julian Green had just one cap before joining the USMNT in 2014 and famously scoring against Belgium.

    “Every time [the World Cup] comes around, whether it’s a small chance or a big chance, you want to be on the team no matter what, so I think that’s a goal for me,” Gozo said recently. “I’ve heard there’s a chance [of being called up this summer] but I’m not counting on it. I’m just trying to play my best and if that impresses the coaches, then that impresses the coaches.”

    Whether he's involved this summer or not, there's reason to be excited about Gozo. His future is somewhat up in the air at the moment, for club and country, but it remains bright as the teenage winger looks ready to take his next step.

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