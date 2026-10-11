"What a disgrace": after Marcelo and Gavi, Vinicius's sending-off exposes the double standards of Spain's referees

Vinicius Junior's dismissal against Villarreal in the eighth round of La Liga yesterday sparked widespread debate over Isidro Diaz de Mera's decision, dredging up the memory of an almost identical incident that went Real Madrid's way back in 2020-21.
Real won the game 1-0 through a Yan Diomande goal, but the night will be remembered for a refereeing rarity: the first time VAR has ruled out a goal and seen the scorer sent off in the same breath.
Near the halfway line, as the players chased the attack that ended with a second Real goal from the Brazilian, Vinicius pulled the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Salibur. The scene flipped. Out came a straight red card.
Defending what Vinicius did looks beyond even Real Madrid and their supporters. The questions all hinge on one thing: did the Brazilian deserve a straight red?