'We have a great spirit' - Benjamin Sesko targets trophies at Man Utd after 'learning a lot' in debut season

Sesko has expressed his desire to bring trophies back to Old Trafford after settling into life in the Premier League. The United striker, who joined the club from RB Leipzig last summer, is confident that the squad possesses the necessary talent and mentality to compete for major honours in the coming seasons.

The Slovenia international told Sky Sports: "I think we did great. Still, [there are] some games left but I think we're doing great. We have a great spirit in the team. I would like to really achieve some trophies here. Of course we need to do a lot for it, but I believe we have the capacity to do that."