Luis Enrique hailed Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win over Barcelona on Tuesday night in the third round of the Champions League league phase at the Parc des Princes. The PSG head coach insisted his side proved their quality against top-class opponents, even after riding out a rough spell early in the second half.

Speaking to the club's official channel after the match, Enrique called the atmosphere inside the Parc des Princes exceptional and credited the supporters as a key factor in the win.

He said: "What an atmosphere there was here! The banners of our fans were once again stunning. I think we saw two teams playing stunning and very attacking football."

"We showed our level," he added. "It was a very competitive match, and I think our first half was exceptional before we suffered in the first 15 minutes of the second half. It was difficult to keep control of the match, but after that we managed to create more scoring chances and win the match."