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Virgil van Dijk praises Xavi's new high-pressing style as Netherlands hold Jurgen Klopp's Germany in new manager's debut
A tactical shift for the Oranje
The dawn of the Xavi era with the Netherlands national team arrived with a significant sense of anticipation, and the early signs suggest a radical shift in tactical philosophy. Facing a Germany side overseen by the legendary former Liverpool manager Klopp, the Oranje showcased a modernized approach that prioritized proactive defending and a relentless high press. Speaking to the media following the 1-1 stalemate, Virgil van Dijk highlighted the transition the squad is currently undergoing as they adapt to the former Barcelona manager's demanding requirements on and off the ball.
He shared his initial thoughts on the performance with NOS Sport, providing an honest assessment of how the team balanced their new aggressive triggers with the defensive stability required to compete against top-tier European opposition. "Yes, definitely. We naturally want to have the ball and pressing is naturally a huge part of that. You are also playing against a team that has a lot of quality. In the end, it was a steady game from us," he said.
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Mastering the high-intensity press
One of the most notable features of Xavi’s tactical blueprint is the emphasis on regaining possession as high up the pitch as possible. This was evident throughout the clash with Germany, where the Dutch forwards and midfielders frequently swarmed their opponents to disrupt their build-up play. Van Dijk acknowledged that while the blueprint is clear, the execution remains a work in progress.
"I think we deserve at least a point tonight. We played well in spells, but at some moments we were a bit vulnerable. If we press, we can still get better at that. After three days of work, I think it was a great game," the captain remarked.
Controversy over disallowed goal
The match was not without its moments of frustration for the Oranje. Van Dijk head home in the 13th minute from a corner, only for it to be scrubbed from the scoresheet. Van Dijk felt the decision to penalize Brian Brobbey for an alleged obstruction on German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was incredibly harsh. Van Dijk did not hide his disappointment when asked about the specific incident that denied him a goal against his former club manager's side.
"I found that one very easily disallowed. I don't think Brian did anything at all. He was standing there, but did nothing at all," Van Dijk complained.
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Building blocks for the future
While a friendly draw is rarely a cause for excessive celebration, the manner in which the Netherlands stood their ground against Klopp’s Germany has instilled a sense of belief within the camp. The integration of Xavi's ideas into a squad filled with high-level technical talent suggests that the Oranje could become one of the most exciting teams in Europe once again. Van Dijk believes that the foundation has been laid and that the positive atmosphere following the final whistle is a crucial ingredient for their continued development.
"Yes, of course. Results help enormously with confidence. It also confirms what we have done over the past three days, but there is much more in it. There is something to build on," Van Dijk said optimistically.
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