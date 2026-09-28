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'It was not our best!' – Virgil van Dijk issues stern warning after Netherlands victory in Belgrade
Van Dijk leads Netherlands to vital away victory in Belgrade
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk led Oranje to a hard-fought 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Serbia at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. The result earned head coach Xavi Hernández his first win in charge, lifting the Netherlands onto four points from two group matches.
A brace from debutant Mexx Meerdink sealed the win after Luka Jovic had temporarily leveled for Serbia.
Van Dijk anchored the central defence alongside Jurrien Timber during a frantic second half.
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Captain urges squad to remain self-critical despite positive result
Speaking to post-match media, Van Dijk took a measured view of the performance, pointing out that Oranje allowed Serbia back into the contest through careless defensive focus early in the second half. The Liverpool defender emphasized that elite teams cannot afford lapses against top opposition.
He stressed that collecting three points must not blind the squad to technical errors.
"We are happy with the three points, but we can still be critical of ourselves because it was not our best performance," Van Dijk stated. "We gave away moments that we need to review and improve."
Skipper commends Meerdink's fearlessness and clinical impact
While demanding higher collective standards, Van Dijk offered glowing words for Meerdink, praising the 23-year-old forward for seizing his starting opportunity with complete composure. The captain noted that Meerdink played with supreme confidence under high-pressure stadium conditions.
Van Dijk highlighted that the young striker's two clinical finishes proved the difference on the night.
"Mexx did very well," Van Dijk added. "He played with confidence and took his chances when they came. To step up and deliver like that on his full debut shows great character."
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Oranje prepare for high-stakes Thessaloniki trip to face Greece
Van Dijk and his team-mates complete their match recovery before travelling to Thessaloniki to face group leaders Greece at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday. The skipper aims to lead the team to top spot in Group 2.
Serbia host the Netherlands in Eindhoven in the return fixture on Sunday.
Van Dijk looks to guide the defence to a clean sheet in Greece.
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