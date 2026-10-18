Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension, following his sending off against Villarreal, handed Yan Diomande a valuable opportunity to feature in his preferred position on the left wing, after he had occupied various roles on the right side during some previous matches without consistently delivering the attacking impact expected of him.

Sevilla was a different story. Diomande tore into them, pace and dribbling and sharp movement into space, and he finished the night as one of Real Madrid's standout performers. He has the tools to fight for a starting spot.

The Ivorian winger set up the opener, laying the ball off to Arda Guler, who thumped a powerful strike into the net. Madrid had the lead and the platform to take control.

His influence did not stop there. Diomande had a hand in the second, slipping a quick pass to Jude Bellingham, who backheeled it to Kylian Mbappe to finish. The third came from the penalty spot after Mbappe was tripped following a through ball from the Ivorian.

Best of all was the fourth. Diomande spotted the space in front of him, took aim and crashed a rocket into the net, the reward for everything he had put in across the 90 minutes.

Defensively, he was just as diligent. Diomande dropped back into Real Madrid's half time and again, intercepting balls and closing down space for Sevilla's players. He also became a constant outlet for playing out from the back in the second half, with his team-mates keen to pass to him in order to make use of his pace and his ability to advance towards the opposition goal.

That is why this performance mattered. Diomande did not merely cover for Vinicius in attack, he gave Mourinho a left winger capable of doing the lot: creating chances, threatening the goal himself and grafting without the ball. Competition for that shirt just got a lot fiercer.