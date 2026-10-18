The criticism directed at Vinicius Junior this season was not the product of a single match. The Brazilian has faced growing questions about the decline in his attacking impact, after falling short in several games of the level Real Madrid's fans had grown used to seeing from him.
Squandered easy chances told the story, along with poor decision-making in the final third and a failure to make the most of certain one-on-one situations that had been among his greatest strengths in previous seasons. His impact became less obvious in a number of matches, given the technical ability, pace and dribbling capacity he possesses.
Most controversial of all were his defensive duties. Critics pointed to Vinicius not consistently tracking back to support his team-mates, which left spaces behind him and placed the left-back under pressure from opponents, particularly when the opposition moved the ball quickly.
Diomande offered a different model against Sevilla. He combined attacking bursts with tracking back to help close down spaces, gave the side greater balance on the left flank and underlined that a winger's performance does not stop at dribbling and creating goals, but extends to carrying out the tactical duties required of him.
One match is not enough to pass judgement on Vinicius's future or to diminish his value, given the experience and ability he possesses. But Diomande's impressive display in his absence may open up debate within Real Madrid about whether the Ivorian deserves a bigger role, even after his suspension comes to an end.
With the Clasico approaching, the importance of this competition only grows. Diomande will have the chance to prove he can perform in the big matches. Should he produce a strong display against Barcelona, Mourinho may find himself facing a difficult decision over how to share out the attacking roles, especially if Vinicius remains some way off his best.
A suspension that initially looked like a blow for the Spanish giants has turned into an opportunity to test a new alternative, and perhaps to discover a tactical solution that gives the coach extra options during one of the most important periods of the season.