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'I need some confidence' - Vinicius Jr opens up on a 'difficult' mental crisis as Real Madrid star struggles to move past Brazil's World Cup heartbreak
Struggling to find form
Vinicius Junior is enduring a challenging start to the season, having managed just a single goal for Real Madrid. However, the winger found the back of the net on international duty, scoring an 80th-minute penalty to help Brazil secure a 4-2 friendly victory over Australia at Suncorp Stadium.
The spot-kick presented an unexpected opportunity for the forward. Regular penalty taker Raphinha was off the pitch, leaving Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes next in line. Recognising his team-mate's need for a boost, Guimaraes passed the responsibility to Vinicius, allowing him to convert and lift his spirits.
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Guimaraes hands over penalty duties
Following the victory, Vinicius expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by his international colleagues. The forward revealed that Guimaraes deliberately stepped aside to help him overcome his current mental hurdle.
"Bruno Guimaraes is our penalty taker when Raphinha isn’t playing, and I thought he’d want to take it, but he knows that I need a bit of confidence right now, in this moment," Vinicius said. "My teammates know I need some confidence now. Losing a World Cup is hard and difficult to accept, and the comeback is never easy."
Guimaraes corroborated this selfless approach, emphasising the squad's unity. "That was the reason [the penalty gave Vini confidence]," the midfielder said. "After the penalty incident, many things came to light. But here in the national team, we have no vanity whatsoever.
"In the World Cup, Ancelotti told me to take the penalty. Today, he told Vini to take it. Vini really needed to score a goal. He took it very well. We have no vanity whatsoever. We want what's best for Brazil. We're happy for him and it's about continuing the work."
Ancelotti calls for patience
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti was quick to defend his star forward, throwing his full support behind Vinicius despite the obvious dip in form. The Selecao boss stressed the winger's enduring importance to the national setup.
"I know Vini very well. For me, he is a fundamental player for Brazil and he has been throughout my football history, and he will continue to be a key player for Brazil in the future," Ancelotti said after the final whistle. "It is true that he is not in his best moment, nor at his best level, but even so he can make the difference, and that is what he did today. Today, as he had already scored, I decided that he deserved to take it because he deserved to score a goal. Personally, I will be very patient, because he deserves this patience."
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Building momentum
The goal provides Vinicius with a vital foundation to build upon. Finding the net on international duty could serve as the catalyst he needs to turn his campaign around. The forward will now look to carry this renewed momentum into the remainder of the international break. With the unwavering backing of both his team-mates and his manager, Vinicius faces the task of translating this supportive environment into consistent performances.
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