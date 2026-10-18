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Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Vinicius embarrasses Mourinho: Alonso's numbers reveal the difference

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Vinicius Junior
J. Mourinho
X. Alonso
Spain
Brazil
Portugal

The puzzle of the Brazilian star's form is searching for a solution!

Vinicius Junior is enduring a rough patch at Real Madrid. His display at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, coupled with the four-match ban that followed, has left the Madrid fanbase unimpressed.

Jose Mourinho keeps backing the Brazilian in front of the cameras, though, and the Portuguese did so again on Saturday at Valdebebas before today's meeting with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He is a wonderful boy," Mourinho said. "I greatly appreciate his ability to live and endure while keeping his smile. I appreciate that enormously. If I were in his position, perhaps I would not be here now, and perhaps last summer I would have forced the club to allow me to move to a competition or a country and opponents who respect me."

  • Vinicius's numbers tip the scales in Xabi Alonso's favour

    Mourinho may defend Vinicius and lean on him heavily on the pitch, but the numbers tell a different story, according to figures laid out by media pundit Sergio Valentin in recent hours.

    Valentin compared the Brazilian's first 10 appearances under each coach this season and found he was sharper under Xabi Alonso than he has been at the start of the Mourinho era.

    Defensa Central quote Valentin as saying: "At this stage of the season, after eight matches in La Liga and two in the Champions League, Vinicius Junior has played fewer minutes and performed worse under Jose Mourinho than under Xabi Alonso."

    He added: "Under Xabi Alonso, he started eight matches and was on the bench in two, for a total of 1,108 minutes, during which he scored five goals and provided four assists. Under Mourinho, he has started nine matches and been on the bench once, playing 731 minutes, during which he has scored one goal and created three."



    That's 377 minutes fewer under Mourinho and four goals fewer. Only the assist column stays close, with a single one separating the two spells in Alonso's favour.

    Read also: He set a trap for him: Spanish journalist on the sending-off incident: this is the worst thing about Yamal

  • A useful suspension?

    Valentin signed off by arguing the ban could work in Vinicius Junior's favour. Time to get his body right, first and foremost, but also his head, as he chases the level that earned him "The Best" award in 2024.

    Read also: "Made of the stuff of greats": Bouaddi confirms Maresca's impression, a new step towards a bigger role at City

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18 Oct 2026

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