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Adhe Makayasa

Ready to quit! Viktor Gyokeres pushes for January Arsenal exit over lack of starts amid ongoing Julian Alvarez pursuit

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V. Gyoekeres
Arsenal
Premier League
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
J. Alvarez

Viktor Gyokeres is ready to push for an exit from Arsenal in January after growing increasingly frustrated with a complete lack of Premier League starts under Mikel Arteta. The Sweden international is also deeply unsettled by the Gunners' active pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with intermediaries assessing prospective landing spots across the continent.

  • Emirates marksman weighs winter move

    According to TEAMtalk, Gyokeres is pushing for a January exit after growing frustrated over his lack of starting opportunities and the club's plans to sign a new forward. Signed from Sporting CP for £60m in 2025, he scored 21 goals during a title-winning campaign. However, despite helping the team reach the Champions League final, he has lost his place and now wants a fresh start elsewhere.

  • imago-sport-1071181663.jpgSportimage

    Frontman left on the outside

    The report adds that Arsenal's strong pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez last summer raised serious concerns for Gyokeres over his long-term future in North London. While the Argentine's proposed move to Barcelona never went through, the Gunners' ongoing search for another marquee forward shows his position is no longer secure.

    Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has firmly established himself as Arteta's first-choice option up front, leaving the 28-year-old on the fringes despite netting four goals for Sweden in the Nations League. Failing to start a single Premier League match this season remains the main driving force behind his push for an exit, with the forward feeling increasingly detached from the manager's tactical setup.

  • European heavyweights eye transfer opportunity

    Furthermore, the report notes that the Gunners hierarchy are open to letting him go mid-season to help finance their next forward recruit. Sporting director Andrea Berta opted for the Swede over Benjamin Sesko before the latter went to Manchester United, a choice North London officials repeatedly backed throughout his prolific debut year.

    But with a January parting now seen as mutually beneficial, agents have started testing the market on the continent. Atletico continue to monitor his situation after summer discussions, along with interested clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga who are closely observing his availability ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

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  • imago-sport-1072181605.jpgNews Images

    Packed fixture calendar looms large

    Despite his sharp form on international duty, the striker faces a tough battle to unseat Havertz amid a demanding domestic schedule. Arteta is tasked with keeping the squad focused and maintaining positive momentum as the title race heats up ahead of the winter window. If his role fails to improve, exit negotiations with interested suitors are expected to move rapidly in the coming weeks.

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