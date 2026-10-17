Ready to quit! Viktor Gyokeres pushes for January Arsenal exit over lack of starts amid ongoing Julian Alvarez pursuit

The report adds that Arsenal's strong pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez last summer raised serious concerns for Gyokeres over his long-term future in North London. While the Argentine's proposed move to Barcelona never went through, the Gunners' ongoing search for another marquee forward shows his position is no longer secure.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has firmly established himself as Arteta's first-choice option up front, leaving the 28-year-old on the fringes despite netting four goals for Sweden in the Nations League. Failing to start a single Premier League match this season remains the main driving force behind his push for an exit, with the forward feeling increasingly detached from the manager's tactical setup.