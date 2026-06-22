VIDEO: Thomas Tuchel screams at Djed Spence to 'wake up' in England World Cup training as full-back speaks out on viral clip
- AFP
Tuchel demands high standards
Tuchel has made it clear that he will not tolerate any lapses in concentration during the Three Lions' World Cup campaign. In a video that has quickly gone viral across social media, the German tactician was seen losing his cool with Spence during a tactical drill in Kansas City.
As the squad prepared for their second Group Stage fixture against Ghana, Spence appeared to hesitate during a specific movement, leading to a vocal intervention from his manager. Tuchel could be heard shouting: "Djed, Djed, Djed wake up! Wake up!" at the top of his lungs, leaving no doubt about the standards he expects from his players.
Watch the clip
Spence responds to viral training footage
Despite the aggressive nature of the instruction, Spence has insisted there are no hard feelings between him and the former Chelsea boss. The Spurs man downplayed the drama and praised Tuchel's approach to management. He stated: "Yeah, I think it's normal. He's a great manager and he wants the best from his players. He demands high standards, and for this tournament, we need to be ready, we need to be honest. I think every session needs to be up to high quality and that's what he demands. It's good."
The 25-year-old defender remains unfazed by the public dressing down, suggesting that Tuchel's directness is applied to the entire squad. Spence admitted: "No feeling, really. I wouldn't be there anyway, and he says it to everyone else. No, no, no, freedom is just part of the game. If he needs me to do whatever, I'll do it. It's just part of the game, really."
Spence continued to laud the atmosphere under the new regime: "I think he's a great manager, he's a great guy. Very detailed in what he wants to do. I think the boys really love him and have a great respect for him. I think it's like what he always says, we're building a family here and we've built a family... I think if everyone's on the same path, we can do special things. He's built an environment in the squad."
- Getty Images Sport
Watkins admits he 'got lucky'
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins also weighed in on the situation, admitting that any player is liable to face the manager's wrath if they drop their levels. Watkins even joked that he was fortunate that the cameras caught Spence's mistake rather than his own during the session.
Watkins told the press: "I think he's not afraid to shout at you. He's always demanding from you, making sure you're on it every day. You saw it with Djed that he was saying, 'Wake up, wake up!' I was lucky that it wasn't me, I think I made a mistake just before Djed did and he ended up shouting at him, luckily... But I think it just shows you that he's a winner at the end of the day, driving the standards and I think that's what you need."