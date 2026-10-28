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Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Video: "mother of all disasters": Yaisle threatens Al-Ahly with a fresh blow

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Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
I. Toney
Newcastle United
Saudi Arabia
England

Frightening news for Al-Raqi fans

Matthias Jaissle is back at the centre of a storm at Al-Ahli. The German coach reportedly wants to prise away one of the Saudi club's biggest stars in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Media figure Khaled Al-Shenaif, presenter of the programme "Dawrina Gheir", spoke on Tuesday of "a circulating report saying that Jaissle wants to sign Ivan Toney", though he stopped short of clarifying whether that would mean the winter window or the end of the season.

Al-Shenaif branded it "the mother of all disasters" should it come to pass. Toney has been the cornerstone of Al-Ahli's wins since the start of this season, especially after a raft of stars left in the summer, chief among them Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

The former Al-Shabab and Saudi national team star didn't hold back: "If this happens, it will be the knockout blow for those who belong to Al-Ahli."


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  • Double anger

    Toney is in remarkable form in front of goal, netting 14 goals and adding two assists in 14 matches across all competitions this season.

    The reports have only sharpened Al-Ahli fans' anger towards the German coach. He led the team through pre-season for the current campaign before resigning to take the Newcastle job, a move that raised questions over its timing. Al-Ahli, after all, were gearing up for a new season having just been crowned AFC Champions League Elite winners for the second year running.

    For Al-Ahli's supporters, Hasenhüttl's exit derailed the project. He made shocking calls before he left, decisions that played a part in the departures of Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié.

    Read also: A striking Madrid admission regarding Rodri, and a message to Vinícius

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