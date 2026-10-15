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Real Club Celta v Juventus - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Video: Juventus punish Celta Vigo, and Celtic lose despite Hatem Hassan's mark

Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Juventus
Europa League
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Salzburg
AC Milan
Lyon vs Crystal Palace
Lyon
Crystal Palace
Benfica vs Celtic
Benfica
Celtic
H. Hassan
Italy
Egypt

Milan thrash Salzburg as Lyon frustrate Crystal Palace

Juventus snatched a late win in Vigo, beating hosts Celta 2-1 in the second round of the Europa League.

Hugo Alvarez put Celta ahead on 18 minutes. Juve hit back through Nick Woltemade on 59 and Randal Kolo Muani two minutes into stoppage time.

That takes the Old Lady on to six points. Celta are still waiting for their first.

Reviewing the key moments, the website "Football Italia" noted that the Spanish side opened the scoring with a well-worked team move, Swedberg feeding Hugo Alvarez to finish from close range at the far post.

Teun Koopmeiners headed straight at the Celta goalkeeper, then the Dutchman couldn't control a cross returned by Pierre Kalulu from 10 yards out.

Koopmeiners then unwittingly blocked a Kerim Alajbegovic shot, and Nick Woltemade lashed the ball over the bar after letting it bounce inside the box.

Straight after the restart, the Celta defenders smothered a Woltemade effort at the near post. Radu was superb to turn a Francisco Conceicao strike over the bar.

The equaliser came from a Koopmeiners cross from the left that Marcos Alonso dealt with poorly. It struck his chest and dropped in front of Nick Woltemade, a perfect pass for the German striker, who buried it from 12 yards.

Andrea Cambiaso turned it around in stoppage time, whipping in a precise cross from the left. Kolo Muani slipped between the defenders and rose at the far post to head home the winner from extremely close range.

  • FC Salzburg v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Milan wake up with a big win over Salzburg

    Milan thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 in the same round.

    Alfadio Cisse helped himself to a hat-trick, striking in the 15th, 33rd and 49th minutes, before Gonzalo Ramos added a fourth on 72 minutes.

    Filippo Terracciano then saw red on 84 minutes, leaving the Rossoneri to see out the game with 10 men.

    The result hands Milan their first 3 points, level with Salzburg.


  • FBL-EUR-C3-BENFICA-CELTICAFP

    Celtic suffer second defeat in the Europa League

    Celtic were taken apart 4-1 in Lisbon by Benfica, with Egypt's Haitham Hassan the only Scottish bright spark.

    John Duran opened the scoring from the spot inside five minutes.

    Alexander Bah doubled the hosts' advantage on 23 minutes, and Duran struck again in the 36th to make it three, his second of the night.

    Hassan teed up Celtic's consolation on 63 minutes, Camilo Duran applying the finish.

    Vangelis Pavlidis rounded off the rout a minute from time.

    Six points now for Benfica. Celtic still have none.

    Elsewhere in the round, Lyon edged Crystal Palace 3-2 and Olympiacos saw off Marseille 1-0.

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