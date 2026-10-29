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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Hollywood-style scenario: Ronaldo hat-trick leads Al-Nassr to dramatic win over Al-Khaleej

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood
Al Nassr FC
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Thrilling hat-trick

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Al-Nassr edged a five-goal thriller against Al-Khaleej on Thursday evening, running out 5-3 winners in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The clash twisted one way then the other, held together by a hat-trick from Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

That win lifted Al-Nassr to 28 points in second place, level with temporary leaders Al-Qadsiah. Al-Hilal sit just behind on 27 points.

Nothing came easy for Al-Alami. They ran into a stubborn opponent that refused to buckle, even as Al-Nassr tried to take a grip on proceedings. The game cracked open, every outcome still in play, until the hosts' cutting edge and the quality of their stars in the key moments settled it.

  • 5 goals set the first half alight

    The match caught fire from the opening minutes. Ronaldo thought he had broken the deadlock in the tenth minute, only for the referee to rule it out for offside. Julian Dominguez then caught Al-Nassr cold, firing Al-Khaleej ahead in the 16th minute, before Brazilian Angelo Gabriel hit back in the 24th to level it for Al-Alami.

    Al-Nassr kept the pressure on, and Senegal's Sadio Mane put them back in front in the 38th minute. Al-Khaleej refused to buckle. Loic Isomba dragged his side level in stoppage time to make it 2-2 at the break, with Ronaldo furious after a second goal of his was chalked off for offside.

  • Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ronaldo erupts and completes the hat-trick

    Ronaldo settled the contest after the break, his predatory instinct kicking in as he finished off a superb pass from compatriot Joao Felix on 66 minutes. Six minutes later, he nodded home a header for his second.

    The third arrived on 81 minutes. Latching onto a perfectly weighted ball from Sadio Mane, the Portuguese completed his hat-trick to seal a thrilling win for Al-Nassr.

    His treble was the perfect answer to a frustrating first half, when the referee chalked off two of his goals for offside. Ronaldo came back out and turned his chances into goals that stuck, as Al-Nassr's supporters revelled in the brilliance of their talisman.

  • Al-Nassr continue their chase for the top spot

    Victory lifted Al-Nassr to 28 points, level with Al-Qadsiah at the summit for now. Al-Hilal sit a point back on 27, locked in a fierce scrap for top spot in the Saudi Pro League.

    The three points hand Al-Nassr a crucial lift in their title charge. They broke Al-Khaleej's resistance to win an open contest that produced eight goals, with Ronaldo stealing the show. His hat-trick lit up a night that opened with goals chalked off and finished in a famous win for Al-Alami.

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Next matches
PAT

PAT

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

ALK

ALK

Saudi Pro League

05 Nov 2026

ALK

ALK