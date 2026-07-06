VIDEO: Harry Kane loses his voice! England captain squeaks his way through hilarious post-match interview following epic World Cup victory over Mexico
Kane’s vocal cords pay the price
Following a grueling battle in Mexico City, the Bayern Munich star appeared in front of the BBC cameras with a vocal range that fans quickly likened to Kermit the Frog. The veteran forward admitted that the sheer emotion of the night, combined with some rowdy celebrations on the pitch, had left his vocal cords in tatters.
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The striker was clearly delighted with the result, pushing through the discomfort to address the traveling support. Kane told the BBC: "It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something. I've just been singing, I can't really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way." He continued to struggle through the noise of the stadium, adding: "Incredible, unbelievable support. [I'm] speechless. I can't even talk!"
Estadio Azteca drama pushes the Three Lions to the brink
The match itself was a classic of the tournament. England looked to be cruising early on when Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half to silence the home crowd. However, the momentum shifted when Julian Quinones pulled one back for El Tri, and Jarell Quansah saw red for a high challenge after the break, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side to defend their lead with only ten men for the bulk of the second half.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Kane stepped up to smash home a penalty in the 60th minute, further cementing his place in the race for the Golden Boot. The drama reached fever pitch when Raul Jimenez converted a penalty for Mexico at the other end, but the Three Lions defense held firm under immense pressure. The victory ensures England's progression to a quarter-final clash against Norway in Miami.
- AFP
Tuchel hails England's 'proper mentality'
While Kane was left speechless, Tuchel was far more vocal about his team's character. The German coach was visibly relieved to have navigated such a hostile environment, especially after the game was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather conditions.
"Very proud. We needed everything. It was super difficult. In the moments we thought we catch the momentum, we had setbacks. That is proper mentality," Tuchel told reporters. "This team really mean it. When the going gets tough, they never give up, they never lose belief. It was one step more. We need to take this in. This is Azteca, it's Mexico, a crazy game. We left everything out there, every single one of us. We need to take this in, now it's full steam ahead."
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