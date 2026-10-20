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Video: Felix's rocket rescues Ronaldo and Al-Nassr from the jaws of Neom

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Al-Alami claims all three points

Al-Nassr edged past Neom the hard way, snatching a precious 1-0 win when the two sides met on Tuesday evening in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. A rocket of a strike from Portugal's Joao Felix rescued his team on a night to forget for compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game was a thriller. Both teams traded clear-cut chances they failed to take, and Ronaldo struggled in front of goal, missing a penalty and a string of easy opportunities. Then Felix stepped up to settle it with a superb second-half goal.


  • Felix's rocket settles the clash

    Al-Nassr had to wait until the 61st minute to break the deadlock. Joao Felix latched onto a superb pass and unleashed a powerful strike into the back of Neom's net, handing his side a one-goal lead and ending both teams' search for the opener.

    His goal arrived at a crucial time. Al-Nassr had dominated without reward, undone by a brilliant Neom defence and missed chances at both ends, and once again Felix proved he can make the difference when it matters most.



  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-NEOMAFP

    Ronaldo squanders chances and endures a difficult night

    Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured one of his most difficult matches. He squandered a dangerous chance at the end of the first half, firing his penalty oddly wide of the goal.

    The Al-Nassr captain's suffering did not end there. He wasted an even stranger chance at the start of the second half, in the second minute, when Senegal's Sadio Mane headed a corner into his path. In front of an empty net, Ronaldo lifted the ball over the crossbar.

    Another chance went begging in the 75th minute. Ronaldo collected a pass inside the penalty area and shot beside the left post, squandering the openings that would have handed Al-Nassr a more comfortable win. Instead, his team had to cling to their lead until the end.

  • Lacazette poses a threat: Al-Nassr claim all three points

    France's Alexandre Lacazette squandered an early chance for Neom in the fifth minute, one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Bento Matheus stood firm, the Brazilian denying him and sparing Al-Nassr an early goal.

    Neom's striker nearly levelled things up moments later, rising to meet a dangerous header that cannoned off the crossbar.

    Al-Nassr weathered it all. They held their lead until the final whistle to claim three precious points, lifting their tally to 22 and third place, two behind leaders Al-Hilal and three adrift of Al-Qadsiah. Neom stay frozen on 16 points in sixth.


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