Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, endured one of his most difficult matches. He squandered a dangerous chance at the end of the first half, firing his penalty oddly wide of the goal.

The Al-Nassr captain's suffering did not end there. He wasted an even stranger chance at the start of the second half, in the second minute, when Senegal's Sadio Mane headed a corner into his path. In front of an empty net, Ronaldo lifted the ball over the crossbar.

Another chance went begging in the 75th minute. Ronaldo collected a pass inside the penalty area and shot beside the left post, squandering the openings that would have handed Al-Nassr a more comfortable win. Instead, his team had to cling to their lead until the end.