Al-Nassr edged past Neom the hard way, snatching a precious 1-0 win when the two sides met on Tuesday evening in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. A rocket of a strike from Portugal's Joao Felix rescued his team on a night to forget for compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.
The game was a thriller. Both teams traded clear-cut chances they failed to take, and Ronaldo struggled in front of goal, missing a penalty and a string of easy opportunities. Then Felix stepped up to settle it with a superb second-half goal.