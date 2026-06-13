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Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Bizarre attempted pitch invasion at USMNT game! Fan immediately tackled by security after leaping from the stands during World Cup win over Paraguay

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A fan's attempted pitch invasion during the United States' World Cup victory over Paraguay ended almost as soon as it began. After jumping over a barrier at SoFi Stadium, the supporter became stranded above pitch level before security intervened. The incident quickly went viral, but it did little to distract from a dominant USMNT display.

  • Fan's pitch invasion attempt ends almost immediately

    An unusual scene unfolded during the United States' 4-1 World Cup victory over Paraguay when a supporter attempted to enter the field of play at SoFi Stadium. Dressed in black and carrying a ball, the fan cleared a glass barrier but failed to reach the pitch. Instead, he became stranded on a ledge above field level as security personnel monitored his movements from below.

    Video footage shared on social media showed the supporter being tackled the moment he tried to descend towards the playing surface. Security quickly escorted him away as spectators reacted with frustration to the failed stunt.

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  • Watch the clip



  • The incident did not disrupt the USMNT's performance

    While the incident generated significant attention online, it did not distract from an impressive performance by Mauricio Pochettino's side in Los Angeles. Backed by nearly 70,000 supporters, the USMNT took control of the Group D contest after an early own goal. Folarin Balogun scored twice, while Giovanni Reyna also found the net as the hosts secured a convincing victory.

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    USMNT aim to build on strong start

    The United States will now look to maintain this momentum through to the end of the group stage after a convincing performance in their opening match. Pochettino's side will now prepare to face Australia at Lumen Field on June 19.

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