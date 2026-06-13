VIDEO: Bizarre attempted pitch invasion at USMNT game! Fan immediately tackled by security after leaping from the stands during World Cup win over Paraguay
Fan's pitch invasion attempt ends almost immediately
An unusual scene unfolded during the United States' 4-1 World Cup victory over Paraguay when a supporter attempted to enter the field of play at SoFi Stadium. Dressed in black and carrying a ball, the fan cleared a glass barrier but failed to reach the pitch. Instead, he became stranded on a ledge above field level as security personnel monitored his movements from below.
Video footage shared on social media showed the supporter being tackled the moment he tried to descend towards the playing surface. Security quickly escorted him away as spectators reacted with frustration to the failed stunt.
Watch the clip
The incident did not disrupt the USMNT's performance
While the incident generated significant attention online, it did not distract from an impressive performance by Mauricio Pochettino's side in Los Angeles. Backed by nearly 70,000 supporters, the USMNT took control of the Group D contest after an early own goal. Folarin Balogun scored twice, while Giovanni Reyna also found the net as the hosts secured a convincing victory.
- AFP
USMNT aim to build on strong start
The United States will now look to maintain this momentum through to the end of the group stage after a convincing performance in their opening match. Pochettino's side will now prepare to face Australia at Lumen Field on June 19.