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FBL-EGY-WC-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
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Video: Egypt crowned North Africa Youth Championship winners after Morocco stumble

Match report
Egypt U20
Morocco U20
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Libya

Egypt and the Atlas Lions through to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt's youth team have been crowned champions of the North Africa qualifying tournament for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations. They beat Algeria 2-0 in the final round and were handed a further boost by Libya's 3-2 win over Morocco.

The fight for qualification stayed open until the last round, with Egypt, Morocco and Algeria all heading into the decisive matches on different goal tallies. The final results settled the standings. Egypt took top spot with 9 points, ahead of Morocco on 7 and Algeria on 4, while Libya claimed their first win of the qualifiers.

Ghana will host the next edition of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February.

  • Top spot for Egypt: Egypt's youngsters crowned champions of North Africa

    Egypt went into their clash with Algeria chasing qualification and top spot. They got both, running out 2-0 winners.

    Mahmoud Salah broke the deadlock for the Pharaohs in the 22nd minute, and the hosts carried that advantage into the break.

    Trouble flared in the 81st minute. The referee chalked off a Mohamed Raafat goal for a collision with an Algeria defender, a decision that sparked furious protests from Egypt boss Wael Riad, who was shown a red card.

    The dismissal did nothing to rattle the Pharaohs. Anas Roshdy slotted home the second in the 83rd minute to seal the win and top spot in the qualifiers on 9 points.



  • Libya edged a thrilling 3-2 win over Morocco in their second qualifier on the youth AFCON path, their only victory of the campaign.

    Morocco struck first on 18 minutes, Khalid Kasbi rising to glance home a fine header.



    Moussa Al-Akouri hauled Libya level on the half-hour, meeting a cross with a well-placed header of his own.



    Nine minutes later came the turnaround. Abdurrahman Makkari slotted home from the penalty spot in the 36th minute to send Libya in front at the break.



    Jaafar Tarek then stretched the lead further after the restart, firing in Libya's third on 67 minutes.

    Morocco threw everything at it late on and spurned several chances before Mouncef Mohamed pulled one back on 79 minutes with a powerful strike.

    Qualification was already in the bag for Morocco. They booked their place at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals before the final round, sealing it with a 2-0 win over Egypt in the fourth round.


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