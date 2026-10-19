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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Drama and five goals, Al-Ahli survive narrowly from Al-Feiha's trap

Match report
Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahli claimed a vital 3-2 win at Al-Fayha in a thriller on Monday night, with the tenth round of the Saudi Pro League played out at Al-Majma'ah Stadium.

The result lifts Al-Ahli to 18 points and up into third. Al-Fayha stay 14th on 7 points.

  • Early shock: a thrilling end to the first half

    Al-Ahli's night began with a blow. An injury to Ziyad Al-Johani in the 14th minute forced a change, with Artem Bondarenko coming on in his place.

    Al-Feiha pounced on their opponent's forward thrust. In the 45th minute, Hugo Mora broke from midfield on a swift counter-attack, carried the ball to the edge of the area and lashed a strike into the net past goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi.

    Just before the whistle, Al-Ahli hit back. Bondarenko rose to meet a Saad Yaslam cross and glanced a well-placed header home in the 45+3 minute.

    Read also: What awaits Ronaldo? A decisive statement from the president of the Portuguese Football Federation

  • Exchange of rhythm, and Bondarenko settles it

    Al-Ahli picked up where they left off after the break, laying siege to the Al-Feiha goal. Their pressure told when Al-Hussein Boulharch brought down Mateus Gonçalves, and the referee pointed to the spot.

    Firas Al-Buraikan stepped up and tucked it away in the 59th minute, his first goal in the Roshn League this season.

    Al-Feiha refused to fold. In the 65th minute Jayson levelled things up with a superb right-footed free kick that curled into the right corner of Al-Sanabi's net.


    Artem Bondarenko settled it. The man of the match pounced in the 70th minute, meeting Valentin Atangana's corner and firing home with his right foot from close range. VAR took a look, and the goal stood.

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  • Al-Ahly siege, and decisive saves

    Al-Ahli took control in the final twenty minutes, hunting for the goal that would seal the result. Orlando Mosquera had other ideas. Al-Feiha's goalkeeper produced decisive saves to deny Firas Al-Buraikan in the 76th minute and Valentin Atangana two minutes later.

    Mosquera struck again in the 84th minute, turning aside a Mishal Al-Mutairi effort from the middle of the box with his left foot.

    Al-Ahli almost grabbed a fourth before the whistle, but the Panamanian beat away Al-Mutairi's one-on-one in the 90th minute. The game finished with a precious win for the visitors.

    Read also: Video: Al-Buraikan breaks his drought in the Roshn League





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