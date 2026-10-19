Al-Ahli picked up where they left off after the break, laying siege to the Al-Feiha goal. Their pressure told when Al-Hussein Boulharch brought down Mateus Gonçalves, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Firas Al-Buraikan stepped up and tucked it away in the 59th minute, his first goal in the Roshn League this season.

Al-Feiha refused to fold. In the 65th minute Jayson levelled things up with a superb right-footed free kick that curled into the right corner of Al-Sanabi's net.





Artem Bondarenko settled it. The man of the match pounced in the 70th minute, meeting Valentin Atangana's corner and firing home with his right foot from close range. VAR took a look, and the goal stood.

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